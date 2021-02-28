Brokerages Expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. Amplify Energy reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,298 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,507 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMPY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 881,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

