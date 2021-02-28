Brokerages Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

A number of research firms have commented on TGS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

