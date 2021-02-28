Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The Manitowoc reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 302,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,712. The company has a market cap of $563.32 million, a PE ratio of -47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.