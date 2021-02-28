Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. 188,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $696.82 million, a P/E ratio of 190.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

