Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
NYSE BNL opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $19.99.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.