Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE BNL opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

