Brian G. Karrip Sells 8,000 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $95,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

