Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 14,660 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Brady by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

