Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BOX by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $13,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.