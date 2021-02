Bouygues SA (EN.PA) (EPA:EN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.71

Bouygues SA (EN.PA) (EPA:EN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.71 ($38.48) and traded as high as €34.92 ($41.08). Bouygues SA (EN.PA) shares last traded at €34.26 ($40.31), with a volume of 642,043 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.71.

About Bouygues SA (EN.PA) (EPA:EN)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

