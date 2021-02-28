Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

