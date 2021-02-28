Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.72% from the company’s previous close.

BRLXF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boralex in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of BRLXF opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. Boralex has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

