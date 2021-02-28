Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Bonk token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a total market cap of $653,314.98 and $15,792.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

