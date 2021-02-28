BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $390,668.78

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $390,668.78 and $174,916.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,893.80 or 0.99219326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00090701 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003339 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,868 coins and its circulating supply is 912,080 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

