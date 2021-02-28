BMO Capital Markets Raises PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to $3.25

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.