BMO Capital Markets Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$63.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.67.

Shares of AIF opened at C$55.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.43. Altus Group has a one year low of C$33.41 and a one year high of C$61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.53.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

