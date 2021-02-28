Block-Logic Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic token can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $522,801.58 and $92.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.