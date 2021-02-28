Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,321 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 204.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $567.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

