Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,472 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

