Blair William & Co. IL Invests $2.90 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $109.51 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.