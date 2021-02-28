Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $105,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $173,481.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,042 shares of company stock worth $42,405,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

