Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $157.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

