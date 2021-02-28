Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

