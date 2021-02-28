Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 820.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267,457 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.