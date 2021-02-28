BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.70

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 74,118 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MIY)
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
