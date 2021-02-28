BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.70

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 74,118 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,174,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 722,926 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.