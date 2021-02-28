BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

