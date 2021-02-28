BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Announces None Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.06.

NYSE MUS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,369. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

