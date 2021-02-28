BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Announces None Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.06.
NYSE MUS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,369. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.80.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.