BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans None Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
