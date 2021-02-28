BlackRock Inc. Sells 362,065 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,865,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,065 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.84% of Dropbox worth $352,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 339,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,494,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,570,000 after buying an additional 434,679 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,473,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $716,224. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.