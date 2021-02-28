BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 2,997.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.42% of Daqo New Energy worth $335,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $104.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.