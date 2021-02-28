BlackRock Inc. Purchases 333,086 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of EVERTEC worth $357,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 374,923 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 169,756 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,842,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.