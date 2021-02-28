BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.94% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $344,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Shares of APLS opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,113,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,058,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,441 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

