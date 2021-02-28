BlackRock Inc. Has $338.38 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Hub Group worth $338,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

