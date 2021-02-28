BlackRock Inc. Buys 8,799 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.26% of Grand Canyon Education worth $360,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,815,481 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

