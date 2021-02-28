BlackRock Inc. Buys 313,391 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $348,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 85,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

RHP opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $84.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

