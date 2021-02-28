BitMax Token Hits Market Capitalization of $356.58 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $356.58 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.00776375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00030420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040435 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

