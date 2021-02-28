BitGreen Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $7,441.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00282856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001833 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010678 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

