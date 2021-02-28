BitcoinZ Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $14,293.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00256567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00097360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00055872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

