BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 3,693.3% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BMCS stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. BioTech Medics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

BioTech Medics Company Profile

BioTech Medics, Inc operates as a medical-based holding company. The company operates medical therapeutic laser centers that treat various pain ailments affecting the muscles, nerves, and bones, as well as arthritis. It also offers SHBAN, an antiseptic hand and body sanitizer. In addition, the company develops and sells nutraceutical products, such as BioBody Balance, a liquid vitamin concentrate; and BioBody Energy Spray, a caffeine and alcohol free natural vitamin energy spray.

