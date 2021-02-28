BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

