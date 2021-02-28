Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Bio-Techne worth $37,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.27.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $361.69 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.84 and its 200-day moving average is $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.