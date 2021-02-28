Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 342 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $239.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.