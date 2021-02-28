Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 868 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $48,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

ATVI stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

