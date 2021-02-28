Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,677 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $54,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.