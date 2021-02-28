Bessemer Group Inc. Has $23.58 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PagSeguro Digital worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,004,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.64.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

