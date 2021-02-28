Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 217 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after buying an additional 629,689 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 425,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 406,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,722.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 219,717 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,635,000.

ACWX opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $57.26.

