Berry Data Market Capitalization Hits $17.02 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $8.51 or 0.00019258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 69.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.68 or 0.00456273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00074020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00076438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00080634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.83 or 0.00467941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00203716 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Buying and Selling Berry Data

