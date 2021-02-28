Benchmark Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $82.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $73.23 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.