BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $895.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

