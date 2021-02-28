Bell Financial Group Limited (BFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Bell Financial Group alerts:

Bell Financial Group Company Profile

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.