Bell Financial Group Limited (BFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Bell Financial Group Company Profile
