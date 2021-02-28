Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

